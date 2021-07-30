90 paddlers float down Whitewater Trail; water trills coming to Kearney

KEARNEY — A leader of the Kearney Whitewater Association, Carson Rowh, told members of his group to take a look around as they neared the end of their float Thursday night.
“We really want to get out and be nostalgic about those good old days that we’ve had and done,” Rowh said as 90 paddlers prepared to shove off at Yanney Heritage Park on a group float to the water trail’s main take-out point near Central Avenue.
Rowh encouraged Whitewater Association members to look and remember how the trail looks today because by spring 2022, there will be major changes.
Manmade rapids soon will be built near the Kearney Cinema 8 Theater close to Second Avenue and Kearney’s hotel district. Whitewater Association members have been instrumental, Rowh said, in developing the Kearney Canal and Turkey Creek into the city’s water trail.
The manmade rapids — referred to as “water features” — will challenge the skills of kayakers and canoeists, but there will be more to the project. The part of the water trail near Second Avenue will include spots where people can get a close-up view of paddlers as they navigate the rapids.
Even motorists passing on Second Avenue will see the paddlers.
Rowh said a Colorado company has been contracted to build the water features and that the company has worked closely in the past with S20 Design and Engineering of Lyons, Colorado. The owner of S20 is a former Olympic whitewater competitor, Rowh said.
In order to create artificial rapids, there must be a spot where the water level drops abruptly. When the whitewater project is complete, there will be a pair of drop structures. One of the structures will be just west of Second Avenue and the other just east of Second Avenue.
The drops will be moderately challenging, but it’s anticipated many paddlers will spill before they get the hang of shooting through the rapids.
The Kearney Whitewater Association has worked with the city of Kearney’s Park and Recreation Department to raise funds and develop plans for the rapids.
Rowh said it’s exciting to see the hundreds of colorful kayaks strapped atop cars and trucks in Kearney. He said interest in paddling has caught on rapidly and it’s spreading to other Nebraska locations.
Norfolk is planning to build a whitewater challenge on the Elkhorn River, which flows through the northeast Nebraska city.
“One of our challenges to get Kearney’s whitewater done is so we can be first, ahead of Norfolk,” Rowh said.