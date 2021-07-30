90 paddlers float down Whitewater Trail; water trills coming to Kearney

KEARNEY — A leader of the Kearney Whitewater Association, Carson Rowh, told members of his group to take a look around as they neared the end of their float Thursday night.

“We really want to get out and be nostalgic about those good old days that we’ve had and done,” Rowh said as 90 paddlers prepared to shove off at Yanney Heritage Park on a group float to the water trail’s main take-out point near Central Avenue.

Rowh encouraged Whitewater Association members to look and remember how the trail looks today because by spring 2022, there will be major changes.

Manmade rapids soon will be built near the Kearney Cinema 8 Theater close to Second Avenue and Kearney’s hotel district. Whitewater Association members have been instrumental, Rowh said, in developing the Kearney Canal and Turkey Creek into the city’s water trail.

The manmade rapids — referred to as “water features” — will challenge the skills of kayakers and canoeists, but there will be more to the project. The part of the water trail near Second Avenue will include spots where people can get a close-up view of paddlers as they navigate the rapids.

Even motorists passing on Second Avenue will see the paddlers.

