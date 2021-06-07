90 new statewide COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend

Two Rivers Public Health Department
- Number of people fully vaccinated: 34,649
- Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 45.6%
- Percentage vaccinated, by county:
Kearney: 49.1%
Buffalo: 47%
Franklin: 45.3%
Dawson: 44.1%
Gosper: 42.9%
Phelps: 41.9%
Harlan: 40.5%
- New cases May 28-June 4: 6
Buffalo County - 3
Dawson County - 1
Franklin County - 1
Gosper County - 1
- Total cases since 3/20/20: 10,624
- Deaths since 3/20/20: 120
- Deaths in the past week: 0
STATEWIDE (as of 9 a.m. Monday):
New weekend cases : 90
Hospitalized patients: 47
Cases since 3/20/20: 223,648
Deaths since 3/20/20: 2,251
Deaths in the past week: 2
Nebraskans fully vaccinated: 43.9%
Contact Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, or visit trphd.org.
Contact DHHS at 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week or visit dhhs.ne.gov.
Schedule free COVID-19 vaccinations for people aged 12 and over through Two Rivers at trphd.org, or the state registration site, vaccinate.ne.gov.
Free vaccinations are also available at all area pharmacies. Check their websites or call for dates and times.