KEARNEY — Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning by Two Rivers Public Health Department.
Newly confirmed cases include nine in Buffalo County and four in Dawson County.
Total case numbers are now 261 in Buffalo County and 896 in Dawson County since record-keeping began March 20.
No new cases were reported in Two Rivers’ five other counties, which are Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.
For more information, call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 or the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services at 402-552-6645.
Here's where you'll need a mask in order to shop in Kearney
Kohl's
Menards
Office Max
Panera Bread
PetSmart
Target
US Cellular
Walgreens
Walmart
Panda Express
Armed Forces Career Center