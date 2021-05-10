9 COVID-19 cases in Buffalo County over the weekend

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, including nine in Buffalo County, two in Dawson County and one in Franklin County.

This brings the total of confirmed cases to 10,591, and 120 deaths, in the seven-county region since record-keeping began March 20, 2020.

As of Monday morning, Two Rivers has fully vaccinated 32,277 people, or 42.4 percent of the 76,100 people over age 16 who are eligible for vaccines. Statewide, 735,587 people, or 49.6 percent, of eligible Nebraskans are fully vaccinated.

As of Monday morning, the state Department of Health and Human Services tallied 347 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday morning. The state has had 221,500 cases since March 20, 2020, while 825,126 people have tested negative.

Currently, 118 COVID patients are hospitalized across Nebraska.

Contact Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, or trphd.org.

Contact DHHS at 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week or visit dhhs.ne.gov. To register for a vaccine, visit vaccinate.ne.gov