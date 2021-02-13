9,755 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Two RIvers district since March

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

That includes 13 new cases in Buffalo County, five in Phelps County and three in Dawson County. No new cases were reported in Franklin, Gosper, Harlan or Kearney counties.

Two Rivers has now had 9,755 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20. Two Rivers said 8,850 people are no longer symptomatic, but it cannot confirm the outcomes of the remaining cases.

As of Saturday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had five COVID-19 patients, including one on a ventilator. No figures were available from CHI Health Good Samaritan.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said 1,542 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed statewide Friday, bringing the total number to 197,027 since March 20, while 750,270 people have tested negative since then. The death toll remains at 2,002, with no deaths in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, 272,495 people have received either the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine, including 157,231 first doses and 62,660 second and final doses. At the state’s long-term care facilities, 95 percent of residents and staff have received the first dose, and 64.5 percent have received the second and final dose.