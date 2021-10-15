$9.1M bond passes, Amherst project will bring students together in same building

AMHERST — Amherst Public School K-12 students will soon all attend school in the same building.

Amherst voters approved a $9.1 million school bond in an election earlier this week.

The project at Amherst Public School will consist of new construction and renovation of current facilities. The addition will be about 51,801 square feet of new construction and 12,504 square feet of renovated areas. It will be built to meet the needs of the current student enrollment.

The bond passed with 340 votes for and 237 against.

“I’m pretty excited. It’s a lot of work ... since we unveiled it. The board has been working on it for the last 18 months. I came in February when I was hired and worked with (former Superintendent) Tom Moore. It has been a lot of work with a lot of people since February,” said Superintendent Matt Gordon.

Grades K-2 and the cafeteria currently are housed in a building across the street from the main building. Grades 3-12 have to cross a county road to go to the cafeteria for lunch while K-2 cross the road for physical education and music.