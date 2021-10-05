$85M Rural Health Complex proposed on UNK campus

KEARNEY — A proposal for an $85 million Rural Health Complex at the University of Nebraska at Kearney was presented today by University of Nebraska President Ted Carter to the Nebraska Legislature’s Appropriations Committee.

According to a UNK Communications press release, the proposed health education complex would be built north of the existing Health Science Education Complex at UNK. The new facility would strengthen the successful partnership between UNK and University of Nebraska Medical Center while further addressing the need for more health care workers in the state’s rural areas, according to the UNK release.

In testimony today before the Appropriations Committee, Carter outlined a series of NU proposals focused on workforce development, health care, research and innovation for state leaders to consider for American Rescue Plan funding. The federal COVID-19 relief dollars present a unique opportunity to invest in initiatives that will help Nebraska recover from the pandemic and grow the state’s economic competitiveness and quality of life for generations to come, he said.

Among the proposed projects is the Rural Health Complex that would significantly expand the capacity for students in a variety of health fields to study and train in Kearney, with an ultimate goal of growing the talent pipeline for rural communities.