85,000 lights brighten up Holdrege for the last 40 years

HOLDREGE — About 85,000 Christmas lights dangle around Brad and Kathy McInturf’s Holdrege property each holiday season.

Nearly 40 years ago Kathy started creating the winter wonderland around their house at 110 Nobes St. Steadily, the display has grown into thousands of lights and hundreds of wooden Christmas decorations, including the first one she made in 1972 with the help of her mother.

The snowman family continues to be part of her display each year.

“She said, ‘You are so crazy about Christmas, why don’t you just make some of this stuff?’” Kathy recalled.

Before they were married over 30 years ago Brad learned there was a wrong way and right way to hang Christmas decor.

“When we started going out, I would try to help her. The first few attempts at decorating a tree, she had to take it off and redo it. It was Kathy’s way or the wrong way,” laughed Brad.

“He had to learn the way I did it, that’s for sure,” Kathy said.

Brad eventually learned the ropes, and now both work on the Christmas display nearly all year long. They’ve even adapted their landscaping to better suit their Christmas lights.