85,000 lights brighten up Holdrege for the last 40 years

HOLDREGE — About 85,000 Christmas lights dangle around Brad and Kathy McInturf’s Holdrege property each holiday season.
Nearly 40 years ago Kathy started creating the winter wonderland around their house at 110 Nobes St. Steadily, the display has grown into thousands of lights and hundreds of wooden Christmas decorations, including the first one she made in 1972 with the help of her mother.
The snowman family continues to be part of her display each year.
“She said, ‘You are so crazy about Christmas, why don’t you just make some of this stuff?’” Kathy recalled.
Before they were married over 30 years ago Brad learned there was a wrong way and right way to hang Christmas decor.
“When we started going out, I would try to help her. The first few attempts at decorating a tree, she had to take it off and redo it. It was Kathy’s way or the wrong way,” laughed Brad.
“He had to learn the way I did it, that’s for sure,” Kathy said.
Brad eventually learned the ropes, and now both work on the Christmas display nearly all year long. They’ve even adapted their landscaping to better suit their Christmas lights.
“There used to be a whole pine and cedar windbreak. I’ve cut it all down. It’s now spruce because spruce holds Christmas lights really well,” Brad said. “Pine trees, they are too slick and long needled.”
Five years ago the McInturfs switched to all LED lights, which cut their electric bill from $800 to $600 during the holidays. A donation box near the display helps defray costs.
Starting in June, Brad sits in the couple’s living room with an extension cord and goes through the numerous strands of lights one-by-one to see what works and what needs replaced. A heating and cooling system in their garage allows the McInturfs to create, paint and repair Christmas decor all year long.
In the fall Kathy and Brad start stringing lights, which, due to popular demand, they turn on the Sunday before Thanksgiving. They don’t turn the lights off until January, which Kathy dreads.
“We love anything with Christmas lights,” she said.
