80 years in prison for Arapahoe man for sexual assault, child abuse

BEAVER CITY — An Arapahoe man was sentenced Thursday to a maximum of 80 years in prison for sexual assault and child abuse.

The 33-year-old Arapahoe man originally was charged in August with four counts of first-degree assault of a child and one count of intentional child abuse in causing serious bodily injury. In February, a plea deal was reached.

The incidents happened in July.

The defendant had earlier pleaded no contest to the charges, but later pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree sexual assault and intentional child abuse causing serious bodily injury.

The Hub is not reporting the man’s name to protect the identity of the victim.

Furnas County Attorney Morgan Farquhar argued that numerous aggravating factors, including the age of the victim and continued sexual abuse, called for a more severe sentence. The defendant’s attorney, Justin Daake, said that the presentence report showed that the defendant is a low risk to society and to reoffend.

The defendant also had no prior criminal record.