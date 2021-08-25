 Skip to main content
8 UNK students, 2 employees test positive for COVID-19
breaking top story

8 UNK students, 2 employees test positive for COVID-19

KEARNEY — As of Monday, the University of Nebraska at Kearney reported 10 active cases of COVID-19, including eight students and two employees. Eight of those cases were confirmed in the last week.

UNK is in Phase 3 of its pandemic status as of Monday. University officials are encouraging students and employees to be fully vaccinated. Masks are not required on campus, but they are “encouraged” indoors for everyone, both vaccinated and unvaccinated.

People who are unvaccinated are encouraged to wear them outdoors as well. Masks may be requested by instructors, office managers and unit directors.

Employees and students are required to report to UNK’s Public Health Center if they test positive for COVID, have symptoms or have been in contact with someone who has COVID. The staff members at the Public Health Center will advise people on monitoring, quarantine and isolation as appropriate.

The PHC must clear people diagnosed with COVID before returning to campus activity.

The university permits events, activities and performances both on and off campus, but it urges sponsors of such events and gatherings to consider reasonable safety precautions. Outside organizations are allowed to host events on campus.

UNK will continue to monitor active cases of COVID-19 on campus and beyond and revert back to previous phases of its pandemic status when circumstances warrant.

Concerned about COVID-19?

