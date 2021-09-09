8 trucks, 2 drivers taken off the road in surprise Buffalo County inspections

KEARNEY — Eight Buffalo County commercial vehicles were taken off the road Wednesday following a surprise inspection by Nebraska State Patrol carrier enforcement officers.

During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective team conducted 13 vehicle inspections. Troopers presented a commercial vehicle safety alliance sticker to five vehicles or trailers throughout the day, indicating the vehicle had no critical safety violations.

Troopers discovered 75 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law. The vehicles taken out of service were for a variety of reasons including bad brakes or tires, or other problems that pose immediate safety risks. Troopers also placed two drivers out of service for driver violations.

The surprise inspections target commercial vehicles that might not travel outside the city or pass through weigh stations as part of their regular routes.

The MAPS Team is funded largely by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Troopers check for compliance with federal safety regulations and enforce laws pertaining to weight, size, registration, dyed fuels, and permits associated with commercial vehicles.