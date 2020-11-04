 Skip to main content
76% of registered voters in Buffalo County turn out for 2020 election
KEARNEY — Buffalo County Election Commissioner Lisa Poff said that there were lines at many Buffalo County voting precincts Tuesday. 

The lines reflected a large turnout in the county, with three-fourths of registered voters casting ballots in the 2020 election.

Based on 31,180 registered voters, the 23,700 ballots cast constitutes a 76% voter turnout.

Early voting accounted for 9,830 early ballots being cast, while in-person. Election Day voting added another 13,870 votes for a record 23,700 ballots being cast by Buffalo County voters in the 2020 election.

