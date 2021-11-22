75 years of Minden's 'Light of the World' pageant; Christmas City lights started 106 years ago

MINDEN — Ted Griess’ first memories of Nebraska’s Christmas City were from the car on the way home to Sutton from Kearney.

Griess’ family would visit relatives in Kearney for the holidays, and they would make a stop in Minden to see the Christmas lights on the square. Griess moved to Minden in 1966, and he soon became involved with the town’s festivities and the annual “Light of the World” pageant.

“We saw them as kids from the car. That was always exciting,” he said. “I thought it was cool to live in Minden, the Christmas City.”

This year marks 106 years of Minden’s Christmas lights and 75 years of the “Light of the World” pageant.

The tradition began in 1915 when Minden was selected to host the Grand Army of the Republic Encampment, a gathering of Civil War veterans, according to the city of Minden. As a way to recognize the veterans, the City Light Commissioner Jack Haws and a crew from the city strung lights from the north depot to and around the square. During the holidays, Haws hung four strings lights in the courtyard and turned them on at Christmas.

The lights quickly expanded to the courthouse dome. In 1923, Haws and his crew hand-dipped several hundred light bulbs with various colors to be placed on the dome.