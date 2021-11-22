75 years of Minden's 'Light of the World' pageant; Christmas City lights started 106 years ago

MINDEN — Ted Griess’ first memories of Nebraska’s Christmas City were from the car on the way home to Sutton from Kearney.
Griess’ family would visit relatives in Kearney for the holidays, and they would make a stop in Minden to see the Christmas lights on the square. Griess moved to Minden in 1966, and he soon became involved with the town’s festivities and the annual “Light of the World” pageant.
“We saw them as kids from the car. That was always exciting,” he said. “I thought it was cool to live in Minden, the Christmas City.”
This year marks 106 years of Minden’s Christmas lights and 75 years of the “Light of the World” pageant.
The tradition began in 1915 when Minden was selected to host the Grand Army of the Republic Encampment, a gathering of Civil War veterans, according to the city of Minden. As a way to recognize the veterans, the City Light Commissioner Jack Haws and a crew from the city strung lights from the north depot to and around the square. During the holidays, Haws hung four strings lights in the courtyard and turned them on at Christmas.
The lights quickly expanded to the courthouse dome. In 1923, Haws and his crew hand-dipped several hundred light bulbs with various colors to be placed on the dome.
Street Superintendent Chris Klahn has been in charge of hanging the lights in Minden for about 13 years. The display used to feature more than12,000 lights, and it now features around 7,500 due to difficulties of finding replacements material, Klahn said. The crew is slowly trying to switch the lights to an LED system.
A crew of six or seven people typically begin hanging lights the last week of October, and it typically takes them five days to finish stringing the lights.
“Once you start, you just want to be done with it,” Klahn said about hanging the lights. “We simplified a lot of things we do. We use a man-lift versus bucket trucks so you can be up in the air and move. We have simplified some of it. The courthouse itself, there is still a lot of climbing.”
Klahn grew up in Minden, and as a youth, he helped his dad direct traffic and park cars for people who came from across the region to see the lights and the pageant.
The “Light of the World” pageant was the passion project of Clayton Morey and the Rev. Arthur Johnson. The first “Light of the World” pageant took place Dec. 8, 1946, with 50 volunteers on the Courthouse Square. The first show attracted 10,000 people, and in the years to come, each show would draw 20,000 spectators.
Griess, the mayor of Minden, didn’t see the pageant as a child, but he got involved with the production as an assistant in 1967. He became the director in 1970 until 1983. “Light of the World” became a family affair as Clayton Morey’s son, Ben, and grandson, Matt, have both directed the play. Griess’ sons acted in it as kids. This year, Griess, his son and grandson all will take part in the pageant.
“It’s a really inspiring production. I know it’s outside, and it’s cold every time. It’s the true meaning of Christmas,” Griess said.
The Christmas City had to scale back its activities last year due to the pandemic. But the community still found ways to celebrate with an audio version of the pageant played in the town square, a reverse parade and Christmas inflatables decorating the courthouse lawn. This year the pageant and Christmas traditions will be back in their full glory.
“It’s just fun to be back to the tradition that has been forever. The pandemic sure put things in a tailspin for the whole world,” Griess added.
The pageant will take place 7 p.m. Saturday on Minden’s Square, as well as 7 p.m. Dec. 5 and Dec. 12. The community has continued to add to the holiday festivities each year, including a lighted Christmas parade, a live nativity scene, pancake feed, free Christmas movie and Miss Christmas City Pageant.
Minden Chamber of Commerce President Angie Horine is excited for people to come to Minden to celebrate the holidays after having to do things a bit differently last year.
“We just hope our community can get back out there. We are so glad we can start having activities for our community again and being able to be together. We are hoping everyone can come out and enjoy,” she said.