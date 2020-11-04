75 new COVID-19 cases reported in Two Rivers region Tuesday

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region Tuesday.
Buffalo County topped that list with 44 new cases. Buffalo County currently has 529 people with active (symptomatic) cases of COVID-19.
Totals in other Two Rivers counties were 14 in Dawson County, seven in Franklin County, five in Gosper County, two in Kearney and Phelps counties and one in Harlan County.
As of Wednesday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had 10 COVID-19 patients. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 42, its highest number since the pandemic began in March.
Since record-keeping began March 20, Two Rivers has had 4,241 cases of COVID-19. Of these, 2,264 are no longer symptomatic. The status for the other 1,909 cases is unavailable, Two Rivers said. Two Rivers has had 38 deaths.
Total cases in Two Rivers’ counties are:
- Buffalo: 2,048
- Dawson: 1,371
- Phelps: 332
- Kearney: 263
- Franklin: 98
- Gosper: 64
- Harlan: 63
Free COVID-19 tests can be arranged at TestNebraska.com.
People who have tested for the virus and are awaiting results should stay home until results are received.
Statewide, Nebraska has had 72,620 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, with 1,440 new cases Tuesday. The death toll is now 660, with four deaths occurring Tuesday.
For local information, including details for each county in the Two Rivers region, visit trphd.org or call 888-669-7154. Follow TRPHD on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.
For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
