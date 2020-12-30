75 new COVID-19 cases in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 from Tuesday.

They include 35 in Buffalo County, 18 in Phelps County and 14 in Dawson County. In addition, Kearney County had four new cases, Franklin County had three, and Harlan County had one. Gosper County had no new cases.

CHI Good Samaritan reported 15 cases today. Kearney Regional Medical Center’s COVID-19 web page reported 11 cases and two patients on ventilators.

So far there have been 94 deaths from the virus in the Two Rivers district.

Two Rivers officials encourage residents to remain vigilant to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Two Rivers encourages everyone to:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

n Avoid gatherings in groups when you cannot maintain six-feet distance from others.

n Wear a mask or maintain six-feet distance with people you don’t live with.

n Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 8,499 cases of COVID-19.