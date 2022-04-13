75% contained, firefighters still battling hot spots from Elwood range fire

ARAPAHOE — The Road 739 fire was 75% contained Tuesday, but strong winds continued to cause problems for local fire departments.

Arapahoe Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brian Sisson reported that crews from Arapahoe, Cambridge, Holbrook and Edison continued to fight hot spots Tuesday afternoon and evening. The fire that began Thursday seven miles southwest of Elwood has burnt approximately 35,000 acres.

The National Guard and Nebraska Emergency Management Agency were able to leave the area Monday afternoon, but they are continuing to provide support to local crews, Sisson said.

“We are still under a state declaration. We feel like we are back down to handling it with local mutual aid without burning local guys out,” Sisson said.

Strong winds caused visibility issues from ash and dust leading to the temporary closure of Highway 283 between Arapahoe and Elwood and Highway 6 between Arapahoe and A Road.

“The wind is really not in our favor,” Sisson said. “Think of a winter storm but with dirt.”

Highway 283 reopened Tuesday evening, but Highway 6 remained closed.

In other related news, Gov. Pete Ricketts has ordered flags to fly at half-staff today to honor the passing of Elwood Volunteer Fire Department Chief Darren Krull.

Krull died as the result of a traffic accident involving a truck hauling water to the fire scene.

Flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset today.