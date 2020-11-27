74 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thanksgiving Day in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY –Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
New cases included 39 in Buffalo County, 12 in Dawson County, 11 in Phelps County, six in Harlan County, four in Franklin County and two in Kearney County. No new cases were reported in Gosper County.
As of this morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan had 40 COVID patients. Kearney Regional Medical Center had 14, including three on ventilators.
Since March 20, Two Rivers has had 6,858 cases of COVID. Of those, 3,752 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the other cases cannot be determined, Two Rivers said.
Total cases for each county are:
Buffalo: 3,533
Dawson: 1,937
Support Local Journalism
Phelps: 553
Kearney: 425
Franklin: 170
Harlan: 137
Gosper: 103
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 122,952 total cases, including 2,876 new cases, Thursday. There are 931 people hospitalized across the state. The death toll is now 982, with four deaths Thursday.
For local information, including case details for each county in the Two Rivers region, visit trphd.org or call 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.
For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.