73 new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday, 57 in Buffalo County

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region Wednesday.
Those cases included 57 in Buffalo County, seven in Dawson County, six in Kearney County and three in Phelps County. No new cases were reported in Franklin, Gosper or Harlan counties.
As of Thursday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had eight COVID-19 patients. As of late Wednesday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan had 21 COVID-19 patients.
Two Rivers now has had a total of 3,521 cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region since March 20. Of those, 2,332 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the other 1,189 cases has not been confirmed. Two Rivers has reported 31 deaths.
Total numbers of cases in each county are:
- B uffalo: 1,636
- Dawson: 1,201
- Phelps: 261
- Kearney: 245
- Franklin: 77
- Gosper: 54
- Harlan: 47
Statewide, Nebraska now has 60,308 cases of COVID-19, with 899 new cases Wednesday. The state has recorded 576 COVID-19 deaths, including 11 that occurred Wednesday.
Free COVID-19 tests can be arranged at TestNebraska.com. As COVID-19 cases rise, Two Rivers reminds people to wear face masks, wash their hands often and practice social distancing.
For more local information, including details for each county in the Two Rivers region, visit trphd.org or call 888-669-7154. For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
