73 new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday, 57 in Buffalo County

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region Wednesday.

Those cases included 57 in Buffalo County, seven in Dawson County, six in Kearney County and three in Phelps County. No new cases were reported in Franklin, Gosper or Harlan counties.

As of Thursday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had eight COVID-19 patients. As of late Wednesday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan had 21 COVID-19 patients.

Two Rivers now has had a total of 3,521 cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region since March 20. Of those, 2,332 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the other 1,189 cases has not been confirmed. Two Rivers has reported 31 deaths.

Total numbers of cases in each county are:

- B uffalo: 1,636

- Dawson: 1,201

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

- Phelps: 261

- Kearney: 245

- Franklin: 77

- Gosper: 54

- Harlan: 47