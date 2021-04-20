$700k remodel, updates at The World Theatre earns them top Trails and Rails award

KEARNEY — The World Theatre, which recently completed $700,000 in remodeling and improvements, has been name preservationist of the year by the Buffalo County Historical Society.

This is the 12th consecutive year in which the preservationist award has been presented.

The Preservationist of the Year award honors a person, organization or business working to preserve Buffalo County’s physical history. Completed or ongoing projects or renovations, longtime work in preservation or a commitment to preserving historical structures and places are eligible for the award.

One of the people who nominated the World said, “The volunteers and staff at the World Theatre have worked tirelessly to create an amazing experience for the community. Almost every element of the theater, from floor tiles to plaster, was restored to the historic feel of the a 1920s vaudeville theater.”

Previous winners of the Preservationist of the Year Award are:

2010 - Chan Lynch

2011 - June Flesner-Becker

2012 - Bobbie McKenzie and Mardi Anderson

2013 - Pleasanton FBLA and their instructor, Corliss Dixon

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

2014 - Dr. Walter Martin