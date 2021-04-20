$700k remodel, updates at The World Theatre earns them top Trails and Rails award

KEARNEY — The World Theatre, which recently completed $700,000 in remodeling and improvements, has been name preservationist of the year by the Buffalo County Historical Society.
This is the 12th consecutive year in which the preservationist award has been presented.
The Preservationist of the Year award honors a person, organization or business working to preserve Buffalo County’s physical history. Completed or ongoing projects or renovations, longtime work in preservation or a commitment to preserving historical structures and places are eligible for the award.
One of the people who nominated the World said, “The volunteers and staff at the World Theatre have worked tirelessly to create an amazing experience for the community. Almost every element of the theater, from floor tiles to plaster, was restored to the historic feel of the a 1920s vaudeville theater.”
BCHS secretary Pat Neff was named volunteer of the year.
“BCHS would simply not survive without our volunteers,” said BCHS Executive Director Jennifer Murrish. “We are super excited and blessed to have Pat Neff this involved with the society’s activities.”
According to the award announcement, Neff writes thank-you notes after each deposit, weeds gardens at the Trails and Rails Museum, lines up maintenance priorities and helps teach the KCLC after school program. She will give school group tours and fill in if the Family History Center is short-staffed. She also provides amazing moral support to everyone she encounters.
