700 area 4th graders learn about health, nutrition at UNK

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney Kinesiology and Sport Sciences Department hosted about 700 area fourth graders Thursday for its 19th annual Nebraska Kids Fitness and Nutrition Day.

Students learned about nutrition and fitness at the Health and Sports Center, Cushing Coliseum and Foster Field. The nutrition stations — MyPlate, Portion Distortion, Energy Balance and Label Logic — included learning and physical components. Participants also rotated through fun physical education games.

More than 200 UNK students interacted with the children and guided them through the lessons and activities.

