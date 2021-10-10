70-year-old man dies in Gibbon apartment blaze; investigation under way

KEARNEY — A 70-year-old man died Friday night in a fire at the rent subsidized Colony Acres apartments in Gibbon.

According to a Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office press release, authorities are investigating the cause of the fire that killed Bradley L. Osborne, age 70. His remains were discovered inside the apartment he occupied on the east side of Colony Acres.

Members of the Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department and Buffalo Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the fire at about 11:50 p.m. Friday. When they arrived they encountered an active fire and heavy smoke in Osborne’s unit.

According to the Sheriff’s Department release, foul play is not suspected

Firefighters and sheriff’s deputies were called to 413 First St., the site of the Colony Acres rent-subsidized apartments. Osborne occupied apartment 104 and he was found deceased.

Foul play is not suspected, but an autopsy was ordered and an investigation into the cause of the fire is under way by the State Fire Marshal.

The unit sustained significant damage.

Assisting deputies were members of the Gibbon Volunteer Fire and Rescue squad, Nebraska State Fire Marshal Office, Buffalo County Attorney’s Office and Kearney/Buffalo County Chaplains Corps.