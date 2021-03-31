Classic Chevrolets collection heading to auction at Elm Creek's Chevyland USA

Al now owns the Roadster and it occasionally turns up at shows.

Al said Chevyland was a big attraction in its early years because cars in the collection appealed to that generation of enthusiasts. Passing of time has meant a shift of interest, he said. “When we first opened up there was a generation that enjoyed these cars. A lot of people stopped in, but that was 47 years ago.”

Monte Hollertz was a full-time farmer who spent much of his life restoring and collecting classic cars. He began collecting Chevys in the 1960s, and often traveled in them.

Hollertz died in January 2020. According to his Kearney Hub obituary, he enjoyed restoring the vehicles with his sons, and eventually found an old skating rink in Minden to display the vehicles.

He kept the collection in Minden for a few years, but wanted more visibility so he bought the tract at 7245 Buffalo Creek Road about one mile east of the I-80 exit at Elm Creek and built Chevyland. Later he and his wife occupied living quarters in the museum and enjoyed welcoming visitors.

“At the height of Chevyland’s popularity, the couple clocked about 100 visitors a day to the museum,” according to the obituary. “At one time Chevyland was one of the largest private Chevy collections in the world.”