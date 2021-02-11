7 new COVID-19 cases in Buffalo County; 18 in Two Rivers district Wednesday

KEARNEY – Eighteen new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Two Rivers Public Health Department Wednesday.

That includes seven new cases in Buffalo County, five in Dawson County, three in Phelps County, and one each in Gosper, Harlan and Kearney counties. No cases were reported in Franklin County.

Two Rivers has now had 9,721 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20. Two Rivers said 8,833 people are no longer symptomatic, but it cannot confirm the outcomes of the remaining cases.

As of Thursday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had five COVID-19 patients, including one on a ventilator. CHI Health Good Samaritan had eight.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said 836 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed statewide Thursday, bringing the total number of cases since March 20 to 195,006, while 746,497 people have tested negative since then. The death toll is now 1,990, including 22 deaths in the past week.

Statewide, 262,750 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19, with 165,550 receiving the first dose and 97,200 receiving the second and final dose. DHHS said five percent of the state’s 1.4 million people age 16 and over have been vaccinated.