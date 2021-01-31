7,700+ vaccinations already administered in Two Rivers district

“We are allocating vaccine on a population basis, countywide, with equal distribution between health systems. We will continue to do so,” Jeremy Eschliman, health director, said Friday. “As more providers are added, we will reallocate as needed to ensure access to the vaccine.”

Two Rivers is encouraging providers to follow state directives and phases in selecting who should receive vaccines. At this time, people aged 75 and older are encouraged to receive shots first, followed by people aged 65 and older, and people with high-risk health conditions.

Vaccine should be provided to anyone in those priority populations with no differential treatment regardless of current patient status, Two Rivers said. Exceptions are made only in order to not waste vaccine. Once vials are thawed, they must be used immediately. They cannot be returned to the freezer.

As of Friday, Two Rivers is gradually transitioning from Phase 1A to Phase 1B in the vaccination program. Some people from Phase 1A (front-line health care workers, and residents and staff at long-term care facilities) will be vaccinated on the same day as Phase 1B, age 65 and older populations, Two Rivers said.

To register for a vaccine, visit the Two Rivers website at trphd.org. People will be notified when they can get a vaccine. For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov/Documents/COVID-19-Vaccine-Phase-1B-Prioritization.pdf