$7,000 grant will aid Free Mobile Produce Pantry program

KEARNEY – The Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska/Community Action Food Bank has received a $7,000 grant from Bayer Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer in the U.S.
It will help support the Free Mobile Produce Pantry program and allow the Food Bank to purchase additional food for clients beyond what is provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha.
This grant will also support the free mobile produce pantries in Buffalo, Phelps and Kearney counties.
To learn more, visit www.communityactionmidne.com.