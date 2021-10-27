7- to 15-years in prison for transient who assaulted Kearney police officer

KEARNEY — An out-of-state transient is serving a 7- to 15-year prison sentence for breaking a Kearney Police Department officer’s finger.
Jose Garcia Jr., 34, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to prison for felony assault on an officer, and two years in prison for obstructing an officer and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors in the January incident. The misdemeanor sentences will be served at the same time as the felony charge.
Judge Ryan Carson gave him 249 days credit for time already served in jail.
A Buffalo County jury heard the Garcia case in July. The jury acquitted him of third-degree assault on an officer and criminal mischief causing intentional property damage of more than $5,000, both felonies. A KPD cruiser was damaged.
With good time he could be eligible for parole in 2026 and possibly discharged in 2030.
On Oct. 4, Garcia’s public defender, Brandon Brinegar of Kearney, filed an appeal with the Nebraska Court of Appeals for Garcia’s sentence. Court records don’t outline the reason for the appeal other than “his sentence.”
Around 10:40 a.m. Jan. 10, KPD officers responded to the 4100 block of Avenue I for a suspicious subject in the area. When officers arrived they found the vandalized cruiser, according to court records.
When officers tried to contact the suspect, later identified as Garcia, he was immediately combative and non-compliant. The suspect threw an object at one officer, then punched and kicked two officers during the arrest, based on records.
Officers used a stun gun to subdue Garcia and place him into custody.
Garcia and one officer were treated at CHI Health Good Samaritan. One officer suffered a broken finger, while the second officer received minor abrasions and scratches.
Garcia was treated and released from CHI and arrested. Damage to the cruiser’s side mirrors and mounted spotlight, along with dents and scratches was estimated at $7,000