69 new COVID-19 cases reported by Two Rivers Thursday

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health District reported 69 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

Buffalo County had the bulk of those, with 47 new cases. Others included 13 in Dawson County, five in Phelps County, two in Franklin County and one each in Kearney and Harlan counties. No new cases were reported in Gosper County.

There have been 434 new cases in the past week, including 218 in Buffalo County. Buffalo County has had 742 new cases in the past month, and 418 of those remain active, Two Rivers said.

Thursday afternoon, Two Rivers has raised its weekly risk dial to the red “pandemic” level — the highest level — for the first time since record-keeping began March 20. It has urged people to work from home, avoid large social gatherings, wash their hands often and wear masks outside their homes.

Free COVID-19 tests can be arranged at TestNebraska.com.