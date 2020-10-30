69 new COVID-19 cases reported by Two Rivers Thursday

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health District reported 69 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
Buffalo County had the bulk of those, with 47 new cases. Others included 13 in Dawson County, five in Phelps County, two in Franklin County and one each in Kearney and Harlan counties. No new cases were reported in Gosper County.
There have been 434 new cases in the past week, including 218 in Buffalo County. Buffalo County has had 742 new cases in the past month, and 418 of those remain active, Two Rivers said.
Thursday afternoon, Two Rivers has raised its weekly risk dial to the red “pandemic” level — the highest level — for the first time since record-keeping began March 20. It has urged people to work from home, avoid large social gatherings, wash their hands often and wear masks outside their homes.
Free COVID-19 tests can be arranged at TestNebraska.com.
As of Friday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had nine COVID-19 patients. Friday figures were not available from CHI Health Good Samaritan, but Thursday morning, Good Samaritan had 36 COVID patients, its highest since the pandemic began.
Since March 20, Two Rivers has had 3,946 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths. Of those, 2,503 no longer report any symptoms. No results are available from the other 1,443 patients, Two Rivers said.
Total cases in each county since March 20, according to Two Rivers, are:
- Buffalo: 1,888
- Dawson: 1,290
- Phelps: 313
- Kearney: 250
- Franklin: 90
- Gosper: 59
- Harlan: 56
People who have tested for the virus and are awaiting results should stay home until results are received.
Statewide, Nebraska has had 66,545 cases of COVID-19, including 1,605 new cases Thursday, the highest new one-day total since March 20. Its 637 COVID-19 deaths include nine on Thursday.
For local information, including details for each county in the Two Rivers region, visit trphd.org or call 888-669-7154. Follow TRPHD on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.
For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
