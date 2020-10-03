68 more COVID-19 cases reported in Two Rivers region Friday

KEARNEY — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 Friday in the Two Rivers Public Health Department, the highest one-day total of new cases in the seven-county Two Rivers area.

That included 36 cases in Buffalo County, 13 in Dawson County, eight in Phelps County, six in Franklin County, four in Kearney County and one in Gosper County. Only Harlan County had no new cases Friday.

As of Friday evening, Kearney Regional Medical Center had nine COVID-19 patients. No late afternoon totals were available from CHI Health Good Samaritan. It had seven such patients as of Friday morning.

There were 792 new cases across Nebraska between 6 p.m. Thursday and 6:15 p.m. Friday, the highest number since record-keeping began March 20.

Cases in each Two Rivers county since March 20 are:

- Buffalo: 1,176

- Dawson: 1,100

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

- Franklin: 37

- Gosper: 42

- Harlan: 25

- Kearney: 154

- Phelps: 124