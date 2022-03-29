64 pounds of marijuana seized Monday near Kearney; four in custody

KEARNEY - Four Wisconsin residents are in the Buffalo County Jail after being arrested on suspicion of delivering marijuana near Kearney.
Around 2:18 p.m. Monday Kearney Police Department officers stopped a 2021 Jeep two miles west of Kearney on Interstate 80 for following too closely. When officers contacted the four adults inside they noticed suspcious activity, and an open container of alcohol, a KPD news release said.
Officers established probable cause to search the Jeep, and found several duffle bags containing 64lbs of suspected marijuana and THC products in the Jeep, the release said.
All four occupants of the Jeep, Nicolas Esparaza, Rudy Vibbert, Tania Perez and Courtney Svara all from Wisconsin, were arrested on suspicion of felony possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp, said the release. They are currently being held at the Buffalo County Jail awaiting a court hearing.
Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office also assisted during the investigation.