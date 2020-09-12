63 new cases of COVID-19 reported in region, highest jump here yet

KEARNEY — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 Friday in the Two Rivers Public Health Department, which is the highest one-day total since record-keeping began March 20. Also, a large exposure was reported by Two Rivers at the Red Dawg Saloon in Pleasanton, which hosted its annual rodeo during the Labor Day weekend.
Two Rivers has been notified that an individual with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 was present at the Red Dawg Saloon from 7 p.m. to close on Sept. 5, 6 and 7.
Individuals who may have been at this location during these times are being asked to quarantine for 14 days from the last time they were present at the location. Two Rivers officials sincerely appreciate the concern shown by the owners of the establishment for their community upon notification of this exposure.
If you were one of those in attendance at the Red Dawg Saloon during the weekend, please consider the following actions:
- Quarantine at home for 14 days from the last time you were at the establishment
- Clean and disinfect your home and other spaces you have occupied since that time
- If you become symptomatic, free testing is available through Test Nebraska or consult a medical provider
Friday’s record-setting number includes 36 new cases in Buffalo County, 10 in Dawson County, five in Kearney County, four each in Phelps and Gosper counties, and two each in Franklin and Harlan counties.
As of Friday evening, eight COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at both Kearney Regional Medical Center and CHI Health Good Samaritan.
Two Rivers has had 2,160 cases of COVID-19 since March 20. Of those, 1,471 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the other 689 patients has not been confirmed, Two Rivers said.
Total cases to date in Two Rivers’ counties are:
- Dawson: 1,041
- Buffalo: 850
- Kearney: 126
- Phelps: 85
- Gosper: 30
- Franklin: 20
- Harlan: 8
Statewide, there have been 37,841 cases of COVID-19, including 924 cases Friday, since March 20. There have been 434 deaths, including 13 in the last 24 hours.
For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645. Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154.
