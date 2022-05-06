 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

62,000-square foot tennis center at University Village opens Monday

  • 0
tennis center - inside

The six-court, 62,000-square-foot Tennis facility at University Village officially opens on Monday. The facility will accommodate a wide range of users.

 Mike Konz, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — The Kearney Park and Recreation Department has announced the opening of the Ernest Grundy Tennis Center on Monday.

The center is a 62,000-square-foot facility that features six indoor courts with mezzanine spectator seating and is the home of the University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s tennis team and Kearney Park and Recreation offices.

The new facility will provide year-round tennis access to the public, but also will serve for practice and match sites for UNK as well as a contingency site for high school tennis in Kearney.

The facility cost $9 million, and was paid for with grants and funds from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Kearney Park and Recreation will have a variety of programming for all ages and skill levels of players that will help grow the game and get the community excited and engaged about tennis. The tennis center will have a small pro shop, racquet stringing services and even racquet rentals, providing users all the necessities to play.

People are also reading…

Kearney Park and Recreation encourages all users to create an account on CourtReserve. This reservation system will enable users to be able to see what is scheduled on the courts at all times and most importantly be able to reserve a specific open court on a specific day and time.

Once users have created an account on CourtReserve, a welcome email will be sent that provides more information on how to book a court.

WHEN THEY'RE OPEN

The Ernest Grundy Tennis Center is located at 1930 University Drive.

Facility hours are:

Monday-Thursday — 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday — 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday — 1-8 p.m.

Prices vary according to court time, but a 60-minute reservation per person with a pass is $3 and without a pass is $6.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

$9M indoor tennis center to be named in honor of Ernest Grundy

$9M indoor tennis center to be named in honor of Ernest Grundy

In addition to naming the tennis facility in honor of Ernest Grundy, council members will decide whether to buy land for a future fire station in northeast Kearney. The council also will set in motion plans to add space to the crowded parking facilities at Kearney Municipal Airport.

Watch Now: Related Video

Civilians cross front lines to flee Russian-held areas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News