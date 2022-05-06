62,000-square foot tennis center at Kerney's University Village opens Monday

KEARNEY — The Kearney Park and Recreation Department has announced the opening of the Ernest Grundy Tennis Center on Monday.

The center is a 62,000-square-foot facility that features six indoor courts with mezzanine spectator seating and is the home of the University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s tennis team and Kearney Park and Recreation offices.

The new facility will provide year-round tennis access to the public, but also will serve for practice and match sites for UNK as well as a contingency site for high school tennis in Kearney.

The facility cost $9 million, and was paid for with grants and funds from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Kearney Park and Recreation will have a variety of programming for all ages and skill levels of players that will help grow the game and get the community excited and engaged about tennis. The tennis center will have a small pro shop, racquet stringing services and even racquet rentals, providing users all the necessities to play.

Kearney Park and Recreation encourages all users to create an account on CourtReserve. This reservation system will enable users to be able to see what is scheduled on the courts at all times and most importantly be able to reserve a specific open court on a specific day and time.

Once users have created an account on CourtReserve, a welcome email will be sent that provides more information on how to book a court.