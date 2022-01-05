 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
60-80 acres burn in grassland fire north of Miller Tuesday
60-80 acres burn in grassland fire north of Miller Tuesday

Grass fire - getty
Getty

MILLER — Volunteer firefighters from eight area fire departments spent Tuesday afternoon working to contain a grass fire between Ansley and Miller.

The Ansley Volunteer Fire Department was called early Tuesday afternoon to the fire located near the intersection of Highway 183 and Cumro Road, north of Miller.

Mutual aid from area departments were called soon after. The wind and dry conditions made it difficult to get the fire under control, said Phillip Schroeder, Miller Fire Chief.

The fire is believed to have started from embers of a tree pile fire days earlier that was re-ignited by Tuesday's high winds, said Travis Harrop, Ansley Fire Chief.

At one point, volunteers were stretched over a mile fighting the fire. Miller, Amherst, Mason City, Sumner, Eddyville, Sargent, Aracdia and Broken Bow all responded to the scene.

No structures were damaged during the fire.

