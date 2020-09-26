6 autumnal apple treats to try this season in and around Kearney

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Move aside, pumpkin spice.

Indulgent, spicy, pumpkin-y treats might take center stage for most people in fall, but don’t forget there are a slew of other autumnal flavors to take in this season, too. Namely: apple treats.

Fresh apples are in season, and if you don’t want to just bite into a plain, fresh piece of the fruit, there are plenty of places in Kearney to get your apple fix. And we promise they’re just as indulgent and festive as their squash-y competition.

Smallcakes

Of course, the cupcakery at the Hilltop Mall plans to sell its fair share of pumpkin confections this season, but they haven’t forgotten about apples.

Smallcakes’ Everything Fall cupcake actually combines several fall favorites. According to one of the owners, Rachell Merklin, the cupcake has pumpkin, sweet potato, apple and spices in the cake.

Everything Fall was set to be the featured cupcake Saturday. Other seasonal features to look out for include the Pumpkin Snickerdoodle, Oktoberfest and German Apple Pie.

Barista’s

If you’re looking for an apple in liquid form, look not further than Barista’s.