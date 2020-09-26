6 autumnal apple treats to try this season in and around Kearney

Move aside, pumpkin spice.
Indulgent, spicy, pumpkin-y treats might take center stage for most people in fall, but don’t forget there are a slew of other autumnal flavors to take in this season, too. Namely: apple treats.
Fresh apples are in season, and if you don’t want to just bite into a plain, fresh piece of the fruit, there are plenty of places in Kearney to get your apple fix. And we promise they’re just as indulgent and festive as their squash-y competition.
Smallcakes
Of course, the cupcakery at the Hilltop Mall plans to sell its fair share of pumpkin confections this season, but they haven’t forgotten about apples.
Smallcakes’ Everything Fall cupcake actually combines several fall favorites. According to one of the owners, Rachell Merklin, the cupcake has pumpkin, sweet potato, apple and spices in the cake.
Everything Fall was set to be the featured cupcake Saturday. Other seasonal features to look out for include the Pumpkin Snickerdoodle, Oktoberfest and German Apple Pie.
Barista’s
If you’re looking for an apple in liquid form, look not further than Barista’s.
You can grab a slice of apple pie there this season, but the coffee shop is also serving up Caramel Apple Chai and Apple Cider.
Owner Jasmin McGinnis doesn’t want to give away her business’s secret to their signature apple drinks, but she would say that, ‘every year people flock into Barista’s for our apple cider and chaider drinks. We only offer these options September to December and then they are gone. We love using fresh ingredients and preparing each cup specifically as opposed to a batch.”
Dairy Queen
If fall isn’t cold enough for you already, Dairy Queen has taken the liberty of creating a frozen apple treat.
According the DQ website, the Caramel Apple Pie Blizzard Treat swirls up apple pie pieces and soft caramel pieces into their signature soft serve ice cream. Demand is so high for this new concoction, the site said, that some shops are experiencing a shortage of caramel pieces. No worries, though, as the shops will make the blizzard with caramel topping, instead.
Christie’s Kitchen
Trek a little north of Kearney and you’ll find a slew of comforting sweets at Christie’s Kitchen in Ravenna.
Busy baker Christie Urwiller has created a Caramel Apple Roll for this season, which she says will be available as a part of her sweet roll rotation on Thursdays. The rolls are stuffed with caramelized apple filling made from fresh, Nebraska-grown apples. Then, they’re topped with frosting and caramel drizzle.
Urwiller’s baked goods tend to sell out quickly, but she said anyone wishing to ensure they get their hands on some goodies can preorder a day in advance. If you’d like to preorder for Thursday, visit her website after closing hours on Wednesday at https://my-site-108902-100504.square.site/.
K-Town Cakery
K-Town Cakery is also showcasing locally-grown apples for their caramel apples this season, making them with fruit grown at Apple Acres Orchard.
According to owner Kari Printz, the cakery’s plain caramel apples use homemade caramel. They’ll also cover an apple with other toppings including M&M’s, Oreo pieces, Snickers or chocolate drizzle.
Printz said that they will have apples available behind the counter this season, starting this weekend, but buyers can also place a special order by calling the shop at (308) 455-0484.
Dunkin Donuts
Dunkin is once again serving up an Apple Cider Donut and Munchkins for fall, if you’re looking for an autumnal apple breakfast. (Or really, a snack anytime.)
A press release announcing the donut’s return and several other new seasonal features said that the pastry is made with apple cider cake, then tossed in cinnamon sugar. The Munchkins are the same, just a smaller, donut hole version.
If you’re craving something pumpkin, Dunkin, like most other shops, offers up several of those options. Just don’t forget that apples deserve their time to shine, too.
