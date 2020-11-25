6,676 Covid-19 cases in Two Rivers district since March outbreak

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county area Tuesday.
They include 37 new cases in Buffalo County, 37 in Dawson County, 13 in Phelps County, six in Franklin County, four in Kearney County, two in Harlan County and one in Gosper County.
As of this morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan had 39 COVID patients, up seven from Tuesday. Kearney Regional Medical Center had 19, including three on ventilators. That number is unchanged from Tuesday.
Two Rivers now has had 6,676 cases of COVID since March 20. Of those, 3,653 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the others cannot be determined, Two Rivers said. Total cases for each county are:
- Buffalo: 3,439
- Dawson: 1,896
- Phelps: 530
- Kearney: 415
- Franklin: 165
- Harlan: 126
- Gosper: 105
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 117,682 total cases, including 1,761 new cases Monday, which is a slight decline compared to recent days. There are 936 people hospitalized across the state, which is a decline of 35 from Tuesday. The death toll is now 950, with 16 deaths statewide Monday.
For local information, including case details for each county in the Two Rivers region, visit trphd.org or call 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.
For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 8 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week.
