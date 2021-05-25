 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5k fun run, pancake feed planned in Minden to benefit Zambia care center
0 comments
top story

5k fun run, pancake feed planned in Minden to benefit Zambia care center

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MINDEN — The Minden Evangelical Free Church will hold a Zambian Fun Run and pancake feed June 5 to raise money for the ZMP Orphan Care Center in Zambia.

A breakfast of pancakes, sausage, juice and Zambian coffee will be served at 7 a.m. The cost is a freewill donation

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Run registration begins at 7:30 a.m. The 5K Fun Run begins at 8 a.m. It will include a few obstacles and fun activities.

The run will benefit the orphan care center, where the caretaker has farmed the land during the pandemic and is planning to expand the garden. Also, the Zambian board has given school supplies and uniforms to orphans who live nearby.

To preregister for the run and receive a Fun Run T-shirt, visit zambianmissionproject.org/fun-run-info-and-registration/.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Endangered ferrets get boost with 21 births at zoo
Latest News
AP

Endangered ferrets get boost with 21 births at zoo

  • Updated
  • 0

Endangered ferrets get boost with 21 births at zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News