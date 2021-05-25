5k fun run, pancake feed planned in Minden to benefit Zambia care center

MINDEN — The Minden Evangelical Free Church will hold a Zambian Fun Run and pancake feed June 5 to raise money for the ZMP Orphan Care Center in Zambia.

A breakfast of pancakes, sausage, juice and Zambian coffee will be served at 7 a.m. The cost is a freewill donation

Run registration begins at 7:30 a.m. The 5K Fun Run begins at 8 a.m. It will include a few obstacles and fun activities.

The run will benefit the orphan care center, where the caretaker has farmed the land during the pandemic and is planning to expand the garden. Also, the Zambian board has given school supplies and uniforms to orphans who live nearby.

To preregister for the run and receive a Fun Run T-shirt, visit zambianmissionproject.org/fun-run-info-and-registration/.