59 new COVID-19 cases reported in Two Rivers region Wednesday
breaking top story

59 new COVID-19 cases reported in Two Rivers region Wednesday

  • Updated
Editor's Note

After publication, Two Rivers sent out a press release indicating a total of 59 new cases were reported Wednesday.

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

A majority of the new cases were in Buffalo and Kearney counties, with 23 and 18 new cases, respectively.

Dawson County had seven new cases, Phelps County had seven and Franklin and Harlan counties each had two. Gosper County had no new cases.

As of Thursday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan had eight COVID-19 patients and Kearney Regional Medical Center had five.

Two Rivers also updated its risk dial Thursday, keeping risk levels at the same level they were the week prior: “elevated,” near the crossover to “pandemic” level.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has had 3,157 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 2,172 are no longer symptomatic. Status of the other 985 cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. Latest totals are:

Total cases so far:

- Buffalo: 1,433

- Dawson: 1,154

- Kearney: 221

- Phelps: 197

- Franklin: 62

- Gosper: 51

- Harlan: 39

The state now has had 54,467 cases of COVID-19 and 530 deaths, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. It reported 924 new cases Wednesday.

Free COVID-19 tests can be arranged locally through TestNebraska.com. As COVID-19 cases rise, Two Rivers reminds people to wear face masks, wash their hands often and practice social distancing.

For more information, maps showing age ranges of cases and more, visit Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Call DHHS at 402-552-6645 or visit dhhs.ne.gov.

