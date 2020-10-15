59 new COVID-19 cases reported in Two Rivers region Wednesday

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

A majority of the new cases were in Buffalo and Kearney counties, with 23 and 18 new cases, respectively.

Dawson County had seven new cases, Phelps County had seven and Franklin and Harlan counties each had two. Gosper County had no new cases.

As of Thursday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan had eight COVID-19 patients and Kearney Regional Medical Center had five.

Two Rivers also updated its risk dial Thursday, keeping risk levels at the same level they were the week prior: “elevated,” near the crossover to “pandemic” level.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has had 3,157 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 2,172 are no longer symptomatic. Status of the other 985 cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. Latest totals are:

Total cases so far:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

- Buffalo: 1,433

- Dawson: 1,154

- Kearney: 221

- Phelps: 197

- Franklin: 62

- Gosper: 51

- Harlan: 39