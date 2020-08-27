59 counties, including Two Rivers area, to stay in Phase 3 of directed health measures until at least Sept. 13

LINCOLN — Phase 3 directed health measures related to COVID-19 are being extended through Sept. 13, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Such measures are in effect in the Two Rivers Public Health Department: Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties, as well as 59 other Nebraska counties.
Unless hospitalizations dramatically increase, all Phase 3 counties will move to Phase 4 on Sept. 14 and continue there through Oct. 31. Phase 4 eliminates nearly all restrictions put in place early this year when COVID-19 began, according to DHHS.
Phase 3 DHM restrictions took effect June 22. They loosened guidelines of Phase 1 and Phase 2, which were put in place when the pandemic began.
Phase 3 allows full capacity at restaurants at tables seating up to eight people. People may sit at bar counters, but self-serve buffets and salad bars are prohibited.
Phase 3 guidelines limit indoor gatherings to 50 percent of capacity and outdoor gatherings at 75 percent of capacity. Gyms, fitness centers, health clubs and spas can operate at up to 75 percent of capacity.
Under Phase 4, outdoor gatherings can resume at full capacity, but indoor gatherings will be limited to 75 percent, and events of more than 500 people still will require the approval of Two Rivers before the event.
For an outline of Phase 3 and Phase 4 guidelines, visit dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Directed-Health-Measures.aspx.
All Nebraskans, regardless of address, are advised to continue social distancing, to wear face coverings, to wash hands frequently, and stay home when sick to help limit COVID-19 transmission. Anyone with close contact to someone testing positive for COVID-19 is encouraged to quarantine and get tested.
Reach the DHHS COVID-19 information line 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily at 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275.
