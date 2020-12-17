53 new COVID-19 cases reported by Two Rivers Wednesday

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. That number pushes the total number of cases since March 20 above 8,000.

New cases include 25 in Buffalo County, 12 in Dawson County, three in Phelps County, and one each in Gosper, Harlan and Kearney counties. No cases were reported in Franklin County.

Thursday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center reported 13 COVID patients, with four on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan reported 19, three fewer than Tuesday.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 8,007 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 5,754 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. There have been 87 deaths.

Total cases by county since March 20 are:

- Buffalo: 4,097

- Dawson: 2,262

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

- Phelps: 681

- Kearney: 481

- Franklin: 184

- Harlan: 166

- Gosper: 136