KEARNEY — Buffalo County Crimestoppers is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the recent disturbances and gunshots east of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

At the same time, UNK has tightened restrictions and is implementing new security measures for Friday's spring commencement.

Guests are asked to arrive early and travel light. They may be subject to search upon entry. Doors open at 8 a.m. Commencement begins at 10 a.m. at UNK's Health and Sports Center.

"Our primary focus is the safety of the entire community and locating those involved," Kearney Police Department Chief Bryan Waugh said.

Police investigators and law enforcement personnel continue to investigate the incidents. The first happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West 23rd Street. Evidence has been collected from the scene and is being processed.

Around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, neighbors called police about gunshots heard in the 600 block of West 25th St. At 3:50 a.m. Wednesday, officers received several new reports of multiple gunshots fired. One struck and damaged a residence, but no injuries were reported.

Investigators are analyzing large amounts of physical and digital evidence and interviewing multiple witnesses.

The incidents are believed to be related. Those with any knowledge, information, photos or video from them are encouraged to contact the Kearney Police Department at 308-237-2104.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Buffalo County Crimestoppers at 308-237-3424 or sent anonymously through the See It Say It Send It app. Video and photos can be shared through a secure link provided by the Kearney Police Department. Call Lieutenant Luke at 308-233-5256 or dluke@kearneygov.org.

Kearney police are being assisted in this investigation by the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, Buffalo County Attorney's Office, Nebraska State Patrol, the UNK Police Department and the South Central Area Law Enforcement.

UNK's new security measures for Friday's commencement include:

Venue entrances

Three public entrances are available at the Health and Sports Center:

The main entrance is located at the west side of the building off the pedestrian bridge.

The other entrance is on the east side of the building.

A third entrance for graduates (not the public) is at the north end of Cushing Coliseum.

Bag/purse policy

Guests should expect a visual inspection of themselves, bags and clothing capable of concealing prohibited items. Small clutch purses and wallets are preferred at entry and will expedite inspection.

Prohibited items

For safety reasons, prohibited items include but are not limited to:

Any type of weapon, fake weapon or object resembling a weapon. This includes firearms, knives, tasers, chains and any item deemed to compromise public safety.

Alcohol, drugs, illegal substances, vaporizing pens/E-cigs or any paraphernalia associated with drug use. The Health and Sports Center is a smoke-free facility.

Animals (except service animals).

Laser pens/pointers of any type.

Noisemakers (including air horns, cow bells or whistles).

If an item is revealed during a search, patrons may dispose of the item or return it to their vehicle. UNK does not safeguard any personal belongings or items of any type.