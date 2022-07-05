50 years strong: Natural Resource District still tackling environmental challenges

GRAND ISLAND — A lot can be done in 50 years.

Consider Nebraska’s system of 23 Natural Resources Districts.

Created 50 years ago, the NRDs have:

- Helped reduce unhealthy nitrate levels in the state’s groundwater;

- Developed a system to prevent the depletion of aquifers and streams that support agriculture, Nebraska’s No. 1 industry; and,

- Played instrumental roles in numerous flood protection projects across the state.

“A lot of states are looking at us and wishing they had something like the NRDs,” said Lyndon Vogt, general manager of the Central Platte Natural Resources District.

Formed by the Legislature in 1972, NRDs are a Swiss army knife among governmental agencies. They are called to tackle a broad range of challenges, including the water-related issues listed above and many other problems.

Because of its many-faceted mission, the CPNRD ’s staff of 28 includes professionals from a variety of fields. They possess knowledge of agri-business, geographic information systems, wildlife management, political science and hydrology.

“We have a little bit of everything. We also look for earth sciences and accounting because the NRD has so many responsibilities,” Vogt said.

As their names suggest, the boundaries of Nebraska’s 23 NRDs follow the paths of the state’s major watersheds.

Headquartered in Grand Island, the CPNRD stretches 175 miles between Gothenburg in the west, Columbus in the east and Grand Island and Kearney in the center.

About 150,000 Nebraskans live in the 11 counties that are part of the 2.1 million acres encompassed in the CPNRD.

Each NRD district is governed by elected boards and has authority and access to funds to tackle tough environmental challenges. The NRD motto is “Protecting Lives, Protecting Property and Protecting the Future.”

Examples of how NRDs live up to their motto can be found in the Kearney and Grand Island areas.

Among NRD projects in those cities is an effort to prevent severe flooding along Turkey Creek southwest of Kearney. In 2019 flooding nearly destroyed Kearney’s tourism and hospitality industry that employs 2,000 people and is a major contributor to the local economy.

CPNRD’s response to the Turkey Creek threat in southwest Kearney likely will employ a strategy to collect floodwaters in detention cells and use dams to prevent Turkey Creek from overflowing its banks.

Taming Turkey Creek might seem simple enough, but there’s more to the process than dredging a path for floodwaters. It also takes money and a high degree of cooperation among landowners and governmental entities. NRDs can’t solve common problems unless people who are affected buy in to the solution.

CPNRD encompasses 11 counties, several dozen communities and hundreds of farms.

When problems call for a complex response from many stakeholders, education is the essential ingredient to achieve consensus and gather support for NRD projects, Vogt said.

He said one of the impressive things about Nebraska’s NRDs is that after most stakeholders understand a problem and how it will be addressed, they usually support the solution.

“You need people with a lot of foresight and thoughtfulness to say, ‘This really is going to be good for my community,’” Vogt said.

He said the recently completed Prairie, Silver, Moores Creek Flood Control Project that protects a part of Grand Island is an example of well-informed people throwing their support behind a project.

The Prairie, Silver, Moores Creek flood control project cost $24.5 million, but has an estimated benefit of $47 million because it lifted 10,000 acres and 600 structures out of the flood plain.

“It’s a major savings to the community and the people,” Vogt said about the Prairie, Silver, Moores Creek project. It’s system of detention cells and dams protects an area about one-third of the size of Lake McConaughy.

According to the history of NRDs, when Nebraska became a state in 1867, issues involving natural resources were treated as property issues. Frequently, the lack of a solution would pit neighbor against neighbor. Nebraskans also tended to request the Legislature to provide solutions to specific problems. Lawmakers usually responded by creating a special-purpose governmental unit that could resolve an issue. However, without sufficient authority or funding to provide effective long-term solutions, Nebraska’s 500 special-purpose agencies were ineffective.

By the late 1960s, Nebraska had more than 500 special purpose districts including: irrigation, drainage, soil conservation, watershed, rural water, watershed improvement boards, reclamation, sanitary improvement districts and sanitary drainage districts.

In addition, state agencies were empowered to deal with some natural resources issues.

The solution came when lawmakers created the state’s unique system of local natural resources districts that could deal with a wide variety of natural resource-related problems and opportunities.

In 1972, the Legislature established the NRD system to replace 154 special purpose districts.

CPNRD originally was named Mid-Platte East NRD. It covered portions of the Platte Valley that were being served by four watershed districts and several Soil & Water Conservation Districts.

Vogt said the mission of the CPNRD has evolved during the district’s 50-year history, but he believes flood control — one of the important, original responsibilities — will increase in importance during the future 20 years.

“We have 40 completed flood control projects in our NRD,” Vogt said, but he sees the number dramatically increasing as Nebraska becomes more urban. Because buildings and parking lots prevent rainfall from soaking into the earth, new flood protection systems will be needed.

“Twenty years into the future, our biggest challenges will remain water quality and flood control,” Vogt said.

