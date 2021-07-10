50 years of Kearney's Art in the Park reveal continued dedication

KEARNEY — Half a century of art.
“We see things come and go, which is typical in communities like Kearney,” said Dan Garringer, artist and member of Kearney Artist Guild. “Events like this go on for a while and then it doesn’t happen again. But for something to start in 1972 and continue to have people pick it up and do it, and to have the community continue to support it — that’s wonderful.”
To make something like Art in the Park successful, Garringer recognizes two forces at work: the artists who sell their work and the patrons who purchase the art.
“In ’72, the guild decided that they should do something like this,” he said. “Carolyn Jacobson, who is the informal historian of the guild, has saved a lot of information over the years. She put together a scrapbook and it has some of the committees that were formed in the first year. It was really quite impressive, the number of committees they had when they started doing this.”
The history of Art in the Park, presented by Kearney Artists Guild, continues with a two-day festival, Saturday and Sunday, at Harmon Park. The show opens at noon Saturday and closes at 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.
“The second piece is the attendance by the community,” Garringer said. “We love the number of people who come out each year to support the artists.”
Participants in the show must demonstrate a high degree of quality when it comes to making art.
“We scout other shows, looking for artists we might want to invite to our show,” Garringer said. “We feel that we have a pretty impressive bunch of artists that come and show with us each year.”
To help celebrate 50 years of Art in the Park, the guild will present a lineup of special events including music, demonstrations and displays of historical posters. Garringer sees these additional events as a way to foster a sense of community with the festival.
“We’re celebrating 50 years of Art in the Park,” he said. “We wanted to give people lots of different ways to come and celebrate with us. At the end of 2020, we decided that we wanted to celebrate some of the artists we’ve had over the years, ones who are now deceased. We wanted to honor some of the people who we felt were important factors to the foundation of the show.”
The “Legends & Leaders Exhibit,” on view from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Harmon Park Activity Center, will celebrate some of those founding artists. The exhibit also will feature community leaders who express themselves with art. Garringer believes that displaying artwork by community leaders reinforces the fact that art plays an important part in the lives of all citizens.
Another aspect of the 50th anniversary includes a historical display of posters, logos and T-shirts — a visual display that chronicles the festival in an artistic way.
For ambitious patrons, the Kearney Artist Guild is sponsoring a Yard Sign Challenge. Patrons who take selfies of Art in the Park yard signs at various locations in Kearney can enter a chance to win prizes. Visit the guild’s website for details.