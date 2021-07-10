50 years of Kearney's Art in the Park reveal continued dedication

KEARNEY — Half a century of art.

“We see things come and go, which is typical in communities like Kearney,” said Dan Garringer, artist and member of Kearney Artist Guild. “Events like this go on for a while and then it doesn’t happen again. But for something to start in 1972 and continue to have people pick it up and do it, and to have the community continue to support it — that’s wonderful.”

To make something like Art in the Park successful, Garringer recognizes two forces at work: the artists who sell their work and the patrons who purchase the art.

“In ’72, the guild decided that they should do something like this,” he said. “Carolyn Jacobson, who is the informal historian of the guild, has saved a lot of information over the years. She put together a scrapbook and it has some of the committees that were formed in the first year. It was really quite impressive, the number of committees they had when they started doing this.”

The history of Art in the Park, presented by Kearney Artists Guild, continues with a two-day festival, Saturday and Sunday, at Harmon Park. The show opens at noon Saturday and closes at 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.