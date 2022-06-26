50 years at Fort Kearny, Gene Hunt is 'having too much fun' to retire

KEARNEY — Gene Hunt, superintendent of Fort Kearny State Park, grinned as he sat at a picnic table at Fort Kearny State Historical Park Tuesday morning. “I’m just a Nebraska farm kid,” he said.

Smiles and small talk come easily for Hunt. For the last 50 years, he has overseen Fort Kearny State Historical Park and the Fort Kearny State Recreation Area. He has hired and managed employees, welcomed volunteers and park visitors, managed the campground and cared for trees and wildflowers.

He has seen floods, fires, a solar eclipse and COVID-19, too. He’s received local and statewide awards, including one from Gov. Pete Ricketts earlier this year.

As he begins his 51st year with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Hunt said his days aren’t much different from those of his childhood on a farm near Arcadia. “This job is taking care of trees, grass and flowers, basically everything I’ve done my whole life,” he said. “I’ve had a love of the outdoors from day one.”

Retirement flits into his mind now and then like a butterfly, but Hunt, 73, lets it go. He’s having too much fun.

A LIFETIME OUTDOORS

A graduate of Arcadia High School and Kearney State College (now the University of Nebraska at Kearney), Hunt began his NGPC career at what was then Windmill State Wayside Area, now Windmill State Recreation Area.

He’d been hunting and fishing since he was small, so when his father insisted that he and his brother Darwin go to college, he decided to become a biologist.

“After UNK, I was seriously looking at graduate school. I wasn’t sure whether to study big game, small game, fish, whatever. But after I started at Windmill, I realized this job was just glorified farming. I was a farm kid, and I still am,” he said.

He scrapped plans for graduate school and stayed at Windmill as a temporary park worker briefly until hired as the assistant superintedent at Fort Kearny in 1972. He’s been there ever since.

CAMPING FRIENDS

Superintendent at Fort Kearny since 1982, Hunt said his job hasn’t changed much in the last 50 years, but the way people use the outdoors has.

“At one time when people went camping, they had a campfire. They cooked over the campfire. They had a small tent and maybe a small trailer,” he said. “Now they have a larger camping unit. The side opens up and the kitchen is there. Today, an RV drives in, parks, plugs in and pulls out a satellite dish so they can watch TV.”

Since 1972, crowds have changed at Fort Kearny, too. “It used to be young families bringing their kids out. Then, with newer and bigger RVs, it was Grandma and Grandpa with the grandkids. Now, I see a real trend back to young families. They want to start getting kids outdoors because if they don’t, they realize kids will just be on their phones all the time,” he said.

As always, campers still enjoy walking, bicycling and bird-watching. “People just enjoy sitting next to the campsite and visiting with other campers. They create their own little community,” he said. “One of the silver linings of COVID was getting families to do more together and getting outdoors.”

VOLUNTEERS, BOY SCOUTS

He carried 50 years of memories, like when the lake at Fort Kearny was a county pit for sand and gravel and authorities used dynamite to create the beach. “Water came back up over the highway,” he said.

He remembered when teenagers from the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center removed railroad ties and built the stockade at Fort Kearny between 1961-62.

Normally, he has a staff of eight, but due to post-COVID-19 labor shortages, he currently has just five employees, so he depends heavily on volunteers. He is grateful for all of them, too.

That includes Caroline Bennett, a retiree and valuable part-time employee who first worked at Fort Kearny as a teenager. “Teenagers along Highway 150 usually worked at the fort instead of going into Kearney for summer jobs. Their parents preferred that,” she said.

With twinkling eyes, he referred affectionately to two retired schoolteachers, "the bag ladies,” who walk around the Fort Kearny campground and trails several times a week to pick up trash and tree limbs.

“People like that have been around for so many years,” he said.

Boy Scouts, Eagle Scouts and others have done trail work, built picnic shelters and more. Historical re-enactors have kept the park’s Living History program going for 30 years. They fire cannons on holiday weekends in the summer, set up Civil War-era camps and do demonstrations in the Fort Kearny blacksmith shop.

Pony Express re-enactors stop for breakfast in early June. Hunt holds a Dutch Oven cooking demonstration every March during sandhill crane season. He leads hikes the first Saturday of each month at sites like Mormon Island, Fort Kearny and Windmill state recreation areas.

Another walk will take place at 10 a.m. July 4. That’s been a tradition since 1970.

THE COWBOY WAY

He’s also excited about a program, Living the Cowboy Way, with Miss V and cowboys, blacksmith and storytellers ("all old friends”) at Fort Kearny State Historical Park 2-4 p.m. Tuesday.

They will include old college friend, Dan Melton, whose great-grandfather homesteaded on Red Willow southwest of Dickens, and Miss V, who will sing and tell stories about living a pioneer lifestyle in Wyoming for 14 years.

Also on hand will be Lyle Henderson, owner of the Platte Valley Saddle Shop, a business begun by his father Elmus in 1942. Henderson worked as a cowboy in Idaho, then returned to Nebraska and ran 5,000 cattle on the Crane Trust island at Grand Island, and at the Taylor Ranch. “There were no fences,” Hunt said.

Bob Lamberson, 80, will be there, too, He grew up in the Palmer area. “I told him to bring his favorite cowboy hat, but he said he just gave it away,” Hunt said. “Then he said, ‘I still have 17 hanging on the rack.’”

The free program will include a campfire and s’mores, and kids will be able to brand their name into a white piece of bread. They can enjoy root beer, lemonade and water, too.

'TOO MUCH FUN'

Hunt can get downright giddy about Fort Kearny State Historical Park. He said the UNK history department has taken “a huge interest” in its history and is digitizing its historical records.

The fort was open 1848-71 to protect pioneers on the Oregon and California trails, and many area homesteaders worked there, he said.

Hunt praised the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, whose members have ranged from successful businessmen to ranchers and farmers “who are dedicated to developing and protecting the state’s natural resources.”

He and his wife Nellie, a retired registered nurse, were high school sweethearts who have been married more than 50 years. A licensed cosmetologist, she had worked to put him through college.

They have two adult daughters. Crystal is an attorney who lives at Nellie’s family homestead “constantly fixing things like fences and repairing buildings,” Hunt said. Dori Lee is a graduate of the University of Nebraska at Kearney and a dermatologist in Hickory, N.C.

Hunt admitted he’s slowing down a bit, but as for retirement, he shook his head, then flashed his engaging smile. “I’m having too much fun,” he said.