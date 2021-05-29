50 years as an insurance adjuster, Kearney man has seen his share of claims

“We couldn’t go into an area until 10 a.m. because everyone was still drunk. At 4 p.m., they all started drinking again,” Baltzell said. “I was glad when the eight weeks were up.”

Wildfires, earthquakes

In 2001, he spent 11 weeks after wildfires in Los Alamos, N.M., overseeing the files of 40 adjusters and 20 FEMA employees. “FEMA people had bodyguards in case someone was unhappy. Nothing ever happened, but the government just wanted to be sure about it,” he said.

Every Friday, one of those in the office was in charge of making lunch for 60 people. His turn came up twice.

In 2004, he did adjusting after the earthquake in Los Angeles, “and I hated every minute of it,” he said. His insurance company had “loaned” him to another company, and “their guidelines drove me nuts.”

In one house, the only damage was a fallen section of concrete block fence. The insurance company required him to take a picture of every wall in every room to prove there was no other damage. “I took pictures of every room, all for a piece of concrete block. Back then, we had no cellphones. I had a camera, and each claim required from 30 to 60 pictures,” he said.