50 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Two Rivers region Tuesday

KEARNEY – Fifty new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department in its seven-county region Tuesday.
Those cases included 21 in Buffalo County, 14 in Phelps County, six in Dawson County, five in Franklin County, three in Kearney County and one in Harlan County. No new cases were reported in Gosper County.
Over the last 14 days, Buffalo County has had 374 new positive cases, and 645 new cases in the last month, according to Two Rivers. Buffalo County currently has 406 active cases.
As of Wednesday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had eight COVID-19 patients and CHI Health Good Samaritan had 21.
Two Rivers has now had a total of 3,448 cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region since March 20. Of those, 2,290 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the other 158 cases has not been confirmed. Two Rivers has had 32 deaths.
Total numbers of cases in each county are:
- Buffalo: 1,577
- Dawson: 1,194
- Franklin: 77
- Gosper: 54
- Harlan: 47
- Kearney: 239
- Phelps: 257
Statewide, Nebraska now has 59,409 cases of COVID-19, with 592 new cases Tuesday. The state has recorded 565 COVID-19 deaths. Of those, 12 occurred Tuesday.
Free COVID-19 tests can be arranged at TestNebraska.com. As COVID-19 cases rise, Two Rivers reminds people to wear face masks, wash their hands often and practice social distancing.
For more local information, including details for each county in the Two Rivers region, visit trphd.org or call 888-669-7154. For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
