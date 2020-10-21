 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
50 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Two Rivers region Tuesday
breaking top story

50 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Two Rivers region Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY – Fifty new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department in its seven-county region Tuesday.

Those cases included 21 in Buffalo County, 14 in Phelps County, six in Dawson County, five in Franklin County, three in Kearney County and one in Harlan County. No new cases were reported in Gosper County.

Over the last 14 days, Buffalo County has had 374 new positive cases, and 645 new cases in the last month, according to Two Rivers. Buffalo County currently has 406 active cases.

As of Wednesday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had eight COVID-19 patients and CHI Health Good Samaritan had 21.

Two Rivers has now had a total of 3,448 cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region since March 20. Of those, 2,290 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the other 158 cases has not been confirmed. Two Rivers has had 32 deaths.

Total numbers of cases in each county are:

- Buffalo: 1,577

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

- Dawson: 1,194

- Franklin: 77

- Gosper: 54

- Harlan: 47

- Kearney: 239

- Phelps: 257

Statewide, Nebraska now has 59,409 cases of COVID-19, with 592 new cases Tuesday. The state has recorded 565 COVID-19 deaths. Of those, 12 occurred Tuesday.

Free COVID-19 tests can be arranged at TestNebraska.com. As COVID-19 cases rise, Two Rivers reminds people to wear face masks, wash their hands often and practice social distancing.

For more local information, including details for each county in the Two Rivers region, visit trphd.org or call 888-669-7154. For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News