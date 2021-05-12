5 years probation for Kearney man who hit child with walking stick

KEARNEY — A judge has placed a Kearney man on five years probation and gave him one year in jail for hitting a child with a walking stick so hard the child wet himself.
The man was sentenced Monday in Buffalo County District Court for two counts of intentional felony child abuse, not causing serious bodily injury for the June incidents. In an effort to protect the victims, the Hub is not including the man’s name.
Judge Ryan Carson gave the man 196 days credit for time already served. With good time credit, the man won’t serve any time in jail.
Under the standard conditions of the man’s probation Carson ordered he complete classes in anger management, family ties, social values, cognitive group therapy, relapse group, pre-treatment, dialectic behavior, a men’s group, trauma and complete outpatient counseling and a domestic violence intervention program.
The man also must complete the Specialized Substance Abuse Supervision program, substance abuse treatment that includes cognitive groups, rehabilitative activities and a curfew set by the Nebraska Probation Office.
If the man fails to complete any portion of his probation, he faces up to 90 days in jail at the judge’s discretion.
The man faced up to six years in prison.
On Oct. 26, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services that a couple were assaulting their four children. The children were interviewed at the Family Advocacy Network in Kearney where records show there were various physical assaults.
The investigation revealed that in June the man had the children, between ages 6 and 10, line up with their pants off and they were all struck with a hiking stick. After being hit, records indicate, one child urinated himself from being scared, and as a result of the pain.
The bruising lasted at least three weeks on all the children, according to records.
The couple were interviewed, and the man was arrested and the woman was cited. The children were placed into the care and custody of DHHS.
According to court records, the woman is charged in Buffalo County Court with three counts of misdemeanor child abuse of the same alleged victims in an October incident. Her case is pending.