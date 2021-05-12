5 years probation for Kearney man who hit child with walking stick

On Oct. 26, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services that a couple were assaulting their four children. The children were interviewed at the Family Advocacy Network in Kearney where records show there were various physical assaults.

The investigation revealed that in June the man had the children, between ages 6 and 10, line up with their pants off and they were all struck with a hiking stick. After being hit, records indicate, one child urinated himself from being scared, and as a result of the pain.

The bruising lasted at least three weeks on all the children, according to records.

The couple were interviewed, and the man was arrested and the woman was cited. The children were placed into the care and custody of DHHS.

According to court records, the woman is charged in Buffalo County Court with three counts of misdemeanor child abuse of the same alleged victims in an October incident. Her case is pending.