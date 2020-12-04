5 more COVID-19-related deaths, 132 new cases reported by Two Rivers

KEARNEY – Five more people have died of COVID-19, the Two Rivers Public Health Department reported Thursday, raising the death total to 77 since March 20.

They include a woman in her 50s in Kearney County, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 80s from Buffalo County; a woman in her 90s from Dawson County, and a man in his 90s in Phelps County.

That makes 10 deaths this week and raises the death count to 77 since the pandemic began March 20.

Two Rivers also reported 132 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday: 50 in Dawson County, 48 in Buffalo County, 15 in Phelps County, nine in Harlan County, six in Kearney County, three in Gosper County and one in Franklin County.

However, Aravind Menon, the Two Rivers epidemiologist, said the totals may not be entirely accurate because test results were delayed due to the Thanksgiving holidays, and the system is still catching up.

CHI Health Good Samaritan had 27 COVID patients Friday morning, three fewer than Thursday and the fewest it has had since Nov. 2. Kearney Regional Medical Center had 12 COVID patients, a drop of two since Thursday, with two on ventilators.