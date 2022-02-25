5 Kearney men federally charged with setting fires to Walmart stores in the South

Five Kearney, Nebraska, men, have been arrested on federal Alabama warrants for a series of arsons at Walmart stores in the South.

Jeffrey Sikes, 40; Sean Bottorff, 37; Michael Bottorff, 21; Quinton Olson, 21; and Alexander Olson, 23, are each charged in U.S. Federal District Court in Alabama with conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire.

Sikes and Alexander Olson face additional charges of malicious destruction by fire.

According to the 13-page indictment, before May 27 and through June 11, the men conspired to set fires to damage and destroy Walmart stores and the property within them. The fires were allegedly set to force Walmart Inc. to meet demands related to interstate and foreign commerce, which was set forth in the men’s manifesto titled, “The Walmart Manifesto.”

The indictment also details arsons at a Walmart in Mobile on May 27, 2021, a store in Tillman’s Corner, Alabama, on May 28, 2021, and at stores in Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi, on June 4, 2021.

According to the indictment, various participants — including at least one woman — used accelerants such as lighter fluid to set racks of clothing and other materials on fire. It also cites in-store security camera footage and cellphone data to identify the participants’ movements.

Some of cellphone data included a burner phone used to take photos of a six-page manifesto titled “Declaration of War and Demands for the People,” which the indictment says was “supposedly written by a group called ‘The Veterans Order.’”

Sikes has been wanted in Nebraska on a federal warrant since 2018 for failing to appear for a sentencing hearing for wire fraud.

In the Alabama incidents court records say Sikes was using the alias of Kenneth Allen while living in Gulf Shores. Sean Bottorff , also known as “Sean McFarland” is Sikes’ brother-in-law, disappeared at the same time as Sikes, along with his wife and an unrelated adult female, neither of whom is named in the indictment.

Michael Bottorff is Sean Bottorff’s stepson, according to records.

The indictment says that at the time of the fires, the five defendants and three adult females lived in a rental house in Lillian, an unincorporated community in Alabama.

The Kearney men were advised of the charges against them at an arraignment hearing Thursday in Alabama federal court, and each man declared his intent to plead not guilty to all charges.

Magistrate Judge Sonja F. Bivens set a detention hearing for Wednesday to determine the conditions under which any of them may be released pending trial. The men are being held at the Clarke County Jail in Grove Hill, Alabama.

After each man declared he had little to no money or other assets, Bivens said each qualified for a court-appointed defense attorney and individual lawyers were assigned, news outlets reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

