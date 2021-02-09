5% increase for Kearney Public Schools hourly paid staff

KEARNEY — The Kearney Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a 5% increase in total compensation for classified employees Monday at its regular board meeting.
The board also approved 3.5% total compensation increases for classified/exempt and administrative employees of Kearney Public Schools for the 2021-22 school year.
Classified staff include paraprofessionals, Bearcat Diner workers, bus drivers and others who are hourly employees. Classified/exempt staff include 12-month, salaried employees such as school secretaries and technology employees.
Board member Alex Straatmann commented on the struggle to remain competitive in order to attract and retain classified employees.
“It allows us to keep people, to hire people that we really ask a lot of,” Straatmann said.
During Monday’s meeting, the board also accepted the retirement resignations of Betty Hatfield, special education teacher for the Kearney High School transition program; Kathleen Dillon, second grade teacher at Northeast Elementary School; Janice Knispel, fifth grade teacher at Kenwood Elementary School; and Kerry Marlatt, KHS Project Search instructor; as well as the resignation of Mary Dworak, third grade teacher at Buffalo Hills Elementary School. The resignations will be effective the end of the 2020-21 school year.
The board approved the appointment of Jason Owens as principal of the Hanny Aram Center for Success and Tyler Swarm as the assistant principal of Kearney High School for the 2021-22 school year.