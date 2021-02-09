5% increase for Kearney Public Schools hourly paid staff

KEARNEY — The Kearney Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a 5% increase in total compensation for classified employees Monday at its regular board meeting.

The board also approved 3.5% total compensation increases for classified/exempt and administrative employees of Kearney Public Schools for the 2021-22 school year.

Classified staff include paraprofessionals, Bearcat Diner workers, bus drivers and others who are hourly employees. Classified/exempt staff include 12-month, salaried employees such as school secretaries and technology employees.

Board member Alex Straatmann commented on the struggle to remain competitive in order to attract and retain classified employees.

“It allows us to keep people, to hire people that we really ask a lot of,” Straatmann said.