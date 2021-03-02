$5.25M anonymous donation to CHI Health Good Sam to fund 3 major projects

KEARNEY— Thanks to an anonymous donor, CHI Health Good Samaritan Foundation received $5.25 million, its largest donations to date, to fund three major projects.

The hospital will purchase a new $2.3 million positron emission tomography - computed tomography (PET/CT), to replace an older system. The only system between North Platte and Lincoln, its high-tech images capture changes at the cellular level, identifying diseases like cancer in its earliest stages.

Also, $2.2 million is earmarked for converting one of the hospital’s three cardiac catheterization labs to a new Hybrid Cath Lab that will allow both surgical and intravascular procedures to be performed in the same room. This will allow Good Sam to provide new vascular, interventional cardiology and cardiothoracic procedures found in larger metropolitan areas.

The remaining $750,000 will refresh the hospital’s Wellness Center, opened in 2000. The renovation will replace cardio and weight equipment, furniture and TVs, update the general aesthetic of the space, and give attention to the center’s Turttle Pool.